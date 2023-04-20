Joshua da Silva scores unbeaten 136 in Headley XI's 257; West Indies Academy 49-2 at stumps

A century from Captain Joshua da Silva spared Headley XI blushes against West Indies Academy on Wednesday’s opening day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Having been restricted to 257-9, Headley XI have struck back to have West Indies Academy at 49-2 at stumps.

Da Silva’s unbeaten 136, rescued the team he leads from a precarious 59-5 after Johan Layne had ripped through the top order on his way to a five-wicket haul, dismissing Kieran Powell for a duck, Darren Bravo for five, Kavem Hodge for 10 and Tevyn Walcott for 15.

Headley XI’s problems were compounded when Sheyne Moseley retired hurt for nine.

The captain and Akeem Jordan managed to stem the slide with a sixth-wicket partnership of 105. Jordan’s contribution was 54 that included eight fours before he became Layne’s fifth victim as Headley XI recovered to 164-6.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments