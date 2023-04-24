St. Kitts to host Womens CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze Regional Tournaments

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The best women’s cricketers in the West Indies will be back in action as Cricket West Indies (CWI) hosts the CG United Super50 Cup and the T20 Blaze regional tournaments in St. Kitts.

The CG United Super50 Cup matches will be played at three venues – Warner Park, the Conaree Cricket Centre, and St. Paul’s Sports Complex from 8 to 17 May with the 50 over matches starting at 10am local time.

The T20 Blaze will feature five full days of entertainment for the fans from 20 to 27 May at Warner Park. There will be three matches per day – starting at 10am, 2:30 pm and 7 pm (under lights).

Barbados are defending champions in the CG United Super50 Cup and Jamaica the defending champions of the T20 Blaze. The other teams are the newly renamed Trinidad & Tobago Divas, Guyana, Windward Islands and hosts Leeward Islands.

The Tournament comes on the cusp of CWI’s announcement to start a new Women’s Academy in July for the best U23 players in the region. ​ This will be a major boost for the development of Women’s Cricket in the West Indies and forms part of the overall strategic plan to commit more resources to improving the women’s game at all levels.

CWI’s Director of cricket, Jimmy Adams said, "This year's CG United Super50 Cup and T20 Blaze will be a great opportunity for both talent identification and player development. We look forward to watching a healthy mix of experienced players along with some of the exciting talent we saw in last year's U19 competition. With international tours at home to Ireland and away to Australia this year, these regional tournaments will provide players a chance to fight for places."

Matches will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre.

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

CG United Super50 Cup – play starts at 10am

Round 1: Monday 8 May

Windward Islands vs Guyana – Conaree Cricket Centre

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Barbados – Warner Park

Round 2: Wednesday 10 May

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Guyana vs Barbados – Conaree Cricket Centre

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – Warner Park

Round 3: Friday 12 May

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Jamaica vs Barbados – Conaree Cricket Centre

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – Warner Park

Round 4: Monday 15 May

Jamaica vs Guyana – Warner Park

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – Conaree Cricket Centre

Barbados vs Windward Islands – St. Paul’s Sports Complex

Round 5: Wednesday 17 May

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – Warner Park

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Guyana – St. Paul’s Sporting Complex

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – Conaree Cricket Centre

CWI T20 Blaze (all matches played at Warner Park)

Round 1: Saturday 20 May

Windward Islands vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Jamaica – 2:30:pm

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Barbados – 7pm

Round 2: Sunday 21 May

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands – 10am

Guyana vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Jamaica vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – 7pm

Round 3: Tuesday 23 May

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Windward Islands – 10am

Jamaica vs Barbados – 2:30pm

Guyana vs Leeward Islands – 7pm

Round 4: Thursday 25 May

Jamaica vs Guyana – 10am

Leeward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Divas – 2:30pm

Barbados vs Windward Islands – 7pm

Round 5: Saturday 27 May

Leeward Islands vs Barbados – 10am

Trinidad & Tobago Divas vs Guyana – 2:30pm

Jamaica vs Windward Islands – 7pm

