West Indies A Team to play three four-day Test matches in Bangladesh from 16 May to 2 June

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today announced the match schedule for the upcoming Men’s “A” Team Series in Bangladesh. The West Indies “A” Team will arrive on 11 May and play three four-day “Test” matches at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet. These matches will have full first-class status.

This will be the second West Indies Men’s “A” Team series since 2020, when COVID-19 caused major disruptions. It is a reciprocal tour by West Indies “A” following the Bangladesh “A” team’s visit last August, when they played two four-day first-class matches and three 50-over List A matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia.

West Indies Men’s “A” team matches are an important development opportunity for players pushing for selection to the West Indies senior team and for emerging players to build their first-class international experience. Roland Holder, CWI’s Manager of Cricket Operations, reiterated that the series would provide exposure for several players and noted it was significant part of CWI’s commitment to continually develop talent and prepare them for the demands at international cricket.

Holder said: “We are again pleased to work closely with the BCB as we confirm the match schedule for this upcoming Men’s ‘A’ Team Series. Last summer we had a competitive five-match series with red ball and white ball matches in Saint Lucia. This time around our players will get to experience foreign conditions and this is a vital part of their development in the pathway toward full international selection and provides a platform for further exposure and progress following the recent West Indies Championship and new Headley Weekes Tri-Series.”

MATCH SCHEDULE

All matches at SICS, Sylhet

16-19 May: 1st “Test”

23-26 May: 2nd “Test”

30 May to 2 June: 3rd “Test”

