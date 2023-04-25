Runs for Shai Hope in short English County stint

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope ended his three-match stint with English County Championship side Yorkshire County Cricket Club with an unbeaten half-century in their drawn match against Sussex on Sunday.

The 29-year-old had a fairly successful run with the Division II County Cricket side, scoring 13 and 83 in a loss to Leicestershire and 38 and 53 not out in a draw against Sussex. Yorkshire’s match against Gloucestershire was abandoned.

Notwithstanding the short run, Hope said he had a good time playing league cricket.

