Athanaze targets runs, leadership experience in Tri-Series

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Alick Athanaze says he is relishing the opportunity to be among the runs again when his Team Weekes clash with high-flying West Indies Academy in the second match of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series.

The 24-year-old left-hander was the leading scorer during the recently concluded West Indies Championship with 647 runs at an average of nearly 65, and will be leading Team Weekes when the contest gets underway at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"I would definitely like to get some runs here. It's another opportunity to put my name in the hat [for selection] again," Athanaze said.

"I see cricket as bat and ball and as long as I keep following the same process, most of the times you will do well.

"Cricket is also an up and down game but let's see what happens in this game."

Athanaze also led Windward Islands Volcanoes during the West Indies Championship, taking them within touching distance of the title before they were edged out by Guyana Harpy Eagles on the final day.

