Roach takes eight wickets in the match as Surrey hammer Warwickshire by nine wickets inside three days

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach continued his good form with Surrey in the County Championship Division One by taking eight wickets in total to help them secure a dominant nine-wicket win over Warwickshire inside three days at Edgbaston from April 27-29.

Firstly, Roach took 3-33 off 15 overs to help bowl Warwickshire out for a paltry 150 inside 56 overs. Australian pacer Daniel Worrall led the way with 4-38 from 17 overs. Youngster Dan Mousley made 55 for Warwickshire.

Surrey then built a 131-run first innings lead after being bowled out for 281 in 91.1 overs. Jamie Smith led the way with 88 while England Test keeper Ben Foakes (39) and Worrall (35) provided some handy contributions against pacers Chris Rushworth, Hasan Ali and Oliver Hannon-Dalby who all took three wickets, each.

