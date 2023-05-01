Dottin cameo in vain as Storm lose again

CARDIFF, Wales (CMC):

Retired former West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin continued her bright start to the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, but she ended on the losing side as her Thunder went down by six wickets to Western Storm.

The visitors rallied to 214 all out off 44.4 overs at Sophia Gardens, with Dottin striking a breezy 41 from 40 balls and opener Emma Lamb top-scoring with 74.

Twenty-year-old Orla Prendergast then carved out a superb run-a-ball 115 as Western Storm reeled in their target in the 42nd over.

Thunder have lost both their games this season to be bottom of the eight-team table while Storm are just one above them on four points, having won one and lost one.

Choosing to bat on Saturday, Thunder were 19 for two in the sixth over before Lamb and Dottin came to their side’s rescue.

