Jamaica Tallawahs' captain Rovman Powell traded to Barbados Royals in exchange for Hayden Walsh

Rovman Powell has been traded to the Barbados Royals ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in a move that sees Hayden Walsh moving the other way to join the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Powell, the West Indies T20 captain, led the Tallawahs to their third CPL title in 2023 and has scored 1337 runs for the franchise since first joining them in 2016.

“It is with a heavy heart that my time with the Tallawahs has come to an end,” Powell said in a post in Instagram Wednesday morning.

‘I have made lifelong friends and memories I will never forget; not least winning two CPL titles for my home franchise, one of those as captain, which I will always cherish.

