CWI stages series of Coach Development Workshops for regional coaches

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) have recently hosted a series of seven Coach Development Workshops specifically for coaches of all regional age group teams and the senior women’s teams.

The workshops were held in March and April with the main purpose of building stronger connections between all of the key regional pathway coaches as well as with the CWI High Performance team. Additionally, the workshops were geared towards providing the coaches with ongoing Coach Development opportunities to foster the best possible development environments for the talented players across the region.

The sessions included a mix of on-field and classroom sessions covering a range of topics including CWI online Athlete Management Systems (AMS), Individual Player Plan (IPP) upskilling session, batting against spin, developing tactical awareness through game sense scenarios, CWI High Performance programme insights, programme/game planning, elite talent identification and development.

CWI Coach Development Manager, Chris Brabazon said: “The CWI High Performance Unit are adding to the online workshop support that was provided to the coaches last year. This year we are also providing in-tournament support in the form of face-to-face workshops and coach observations both in training and on match days. This allows us to support the growth of the individual coaches whilst also learning more about some of the aspects that may need to be explored further with our broader coaching community.”

The groups of coaches have participated in a series of online workshops in the lead up to their respective tournaments with face-to-face development engagements taking place throughout the tournament.

All workshops were facilitated by CWI High Performance Unit staff including, Jimmy Adams (CWI Director of Cricket), Graeme West (CWI High Performance Manager), Chris Brabazon (CWI Coach Development Manager), Steve Liburd and Rohan Nurse (CWI Talent Pathway Managers).

This initiative is part of CWI’s “Cricket First” strategic plan to invest in building coaching depth and quality across the region, considering the vital role coaches play in developing cricketers’ skills across all age groups and abilities. It provides coaches with opportunities to further learn and develop contemporary coaching philosophies and techniques that will allow them to thrive in the various stages of the West Indies Cricket Pathway.

The next Coach Development Workshops will take place in St Kitts during the upcoming West Indies Women’s Regional Tournaments – the CG United Super50 and the T20 Blaze.

Over the last three years, CWI has accredited over 1000 new coaches across the region ranging from Foundation Courses to Level 3. To find out more about CWI’s Coach Development Programme, please head to https://www.windiescricket.com/news/coaching/

0 comments