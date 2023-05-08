Windies players return leadership group unopposed

Cricketers in the Caribbean have given a huge vote of confidence to the leadership of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA), returning them all unchallenged to their posts at the annual general meeting on Friday in Antigua.

WIPA president Wavell Hinds, vice-president Nixon McLean, secretary Wayne Lewis, assistant secretary Liam Sebastien, and treasurer Ridley Jacobs will continue to lead the bargaining agent for the players in the Caribbean.

“I am honoured to be re-elected president of WIPA, and we are all grateful for the trust vested in us by our membership,” Hinds said in a news release.

“We will certainly continue to serve with diligence and commitment as we tackle the many challenges that surround the Caribbean and global cricket landscape, and we look forward to our members’ continued support and guidance at all levels.”

