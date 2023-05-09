No sweat for Jas women in Super50 Cup

West Indies players Natasha McLean (33 not out) and Rashada Williams (32) got among the runs as Jamaica calmly chased down 121 to beat Leeward Islands by six wickets in the regional Women’s Super50 Cup at St Paul’s Sports Complex in St Kitts yesterday.

Marquee West Indies batsman and captain Stafanie Taylor made 22 in a key 44-run third-wicket stand with Williams before perishing at the start of the 16th over.

Leewards were earlier dismissed for 120 with Terez Parker getting 33 and Divya Saxena, 30, while Celina Whyte grabbed five for 31 in a Player-of-the-Match performance.

Meanwhile teenage right-hander Shunelle Sawh struck the only half-century of the opening round but the knock went in vain as titleholders Barbados made light work of longstanding rivals Trinidad and Tobago.

Chasing 162 at Warner Park, Barbados strolled to their target in the 39th over with West Indies all-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne top-scoring with an unbeaten 48 from 51 deliveries, while Kycia Knight got 37 from 66 balls and her twin Kyshona, 35 from 61 deliveries.

