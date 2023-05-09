Red Force Divas lose Super50 opener against Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas opened their 2023 CG United Women Super50 Cup campaign on a losing note as reigning champions Barbados won by six wickets at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

After TT were dismissed for a low score of 161 from 43.5 overs, batting first, Barbados made light work of the target and cruised to 162/4 from 38.3 overs.

The Red Force Divas had a shaky start as they lost three early wickets with a score of 27. Opener Shania Abdool (two), Reniece Boyce (duck) and West Indies U19 player Djenaba Josephy (six) failed to fire but fellow opener Shunelle Sawh (68) stood her ground.

When right-handed batter Britney Cooper entered, she and Sawh added 60 runs to their tally before Cooper was trapped leg before by leg-spinner Keila Elliot.

Lee-Ann Kirby (four) had a small contribution and returning, former West Indies women’s captain Anisa Mohammed, struck 16, before going out caught by Elliot off Allison Gordon’s bowling.

