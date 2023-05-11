CWI pays tribute to former West Indies wicket-keeper Thelston Payne

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Thelston Payne, the former Barbados and West Indies wicket-keeper who passed away on Wednesday. He was 66.

A stylish left-handed batsman and reliable keeper, Payne played his only Test match against England at the Queen’s Park Oval in 1986, in a team which included Sir Viv Richards, Sir Gordon Greenidge, the Most Honourable Dr. Desmond Haynes, Sir Richie Richardson, Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall and Courtney Walsh.

He took five catches in that match. Payne also played seven ODIs between 1984 and 1987.

Dr Kishore Shallow, President of CWI paid tribute to Payne.

“On behalf of CWI, I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Thelston Payne. He is one of those unsung heroes of West Indies cricket who served the game at all levels for over four decades. During his playing career, he was a dynamic keeper and stylish batsman and was part of the great era of West Indies cricket when we dominated world cricket, under Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Viv Richards.”

“After his playing days were over, he made a meaningful contribution as a coach and mentor in Barbados at the grassroots level. He also played a key role in the development of many players. His contribution will be remembered and we will remain grateful to this stalwart of cricket.”

