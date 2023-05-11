Cooper lifts Red Force Divas past Jamaica by 1 wicket

Red Force Divas snatched a nervy one-wicket win over Jamaica in their second match of the CG Insurance Women’s Super50 Cup at St Paul’s Cricket Ground in St Kitts on Wednesday.

Jamaica, batting first, were dismissed for a modest 123 in 39.4 overs.

Despite the low total, Jamaica made TT sweat to reach the target. With wickets tumbling rapidly, middle-order batter Britney Cooper (52) was the glue to keep the Divas on course, closing on 127/9, with eight overs remaining.

This was the Divas’ first win of the competition, having lost to defending champions Barbados on Monday.

Jamaica had two main contributors with the bat – an unbeaten 59 from middle-order batter Natasha McLean and 24 from Chedean Nation. Besides opener Keneshia Ferron’s knock of 12, all other Jamaican batters made single-digit scores.

McLean smashed five sixes and two fours in her innings, which lasted 60 balls. Nation hit three fours.

Doing the damage with the ball for TT was off-spinner Samara Ramnath, who bagged an impressive 5/13, while Kirbyina Alexander got 2/17, Lee-Ann Kirby (1/11), Anisa Mohammed (1/18) and Karishma Ramharack (1/21) accounted for the other wickets.

