All-round Matthews consigns Guyana to second straight defeat

Hayley Matthews was the star with bat and ball for Barbados as Guyana suffered a second straight defeat in the Cricket West Indies’ CG United Women’s Super50 Cup on Wednesday in St. Kitts.

After Guyana posted 121, Barbados romped to a nine-wicket win in 17.1 overs with the right-handed Matthews racing to an unbeaten 72 off 42 balls (8x4s, 4x6s).

Openers Matthews and Kycia Knight, who made 40 off 54 (5x4s), put together 109 in 15.2 overs to seal a massive victory, one that would significantly dent Guyana’s hopes going forward.

Matthews, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell and Keila Elliott all took two wickets each as the Guyanese were dismissed for 121 in 34.3 overs.

