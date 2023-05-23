Barbados Royals confirm retentions for 2023

The Barbados Royals have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Royals have retained are as follows:





JASON HOLDER

KYLE MAYERS

OBED MCCOY

RAHKEEM CORNWALL

JUSTIN GREAVES

JOSHUA BISHOP

NYEEM YOUNG

RAMON SIMMONDS

The Royals have also brought in Rovman Powell who was transferred from the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.

