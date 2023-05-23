Jamaica Tallawahs announce retentions for 2023

The Jamaica Tallawahs have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Tallawahs have retained are as follows:



BRANDON KING

FABIAN ALLEN

SHAMARH BROOKS

RAYMON REIFER

AMIR JANGOO

SHAMAR SPRINGER

NICHOLSON GORDON

KIRK MCKENZIE

JOSHUA JAMES

The Tallawahs have also brought in Hayden Walsh Jr who was transferred from the Barbados Royals.

Krishna Persaud, owner of the Jamaica Tallawahs, said: “We are delighted to be the defending champions, but that was last year. Now we will focus on this year's team as we look forward to another great tournament. We are excited and our team will seek to defend the CPL championship.”

The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.

