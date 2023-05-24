Devon Thomas provisionally suspended by the ICC for corruption

West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Devon Thomas has been charged by the ICC with seven counts under the Anti-Corruption codes.

The ICC has provisionally suspended Thomas with immediate effect after charging him under their Anti-Corruption codes on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The charges involve "contriving or being party to an agreement to fix or attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of matches in the Lanka Premier League 2021," according to an ICC statement released on Tuesday.

He has also been charged under several other codes, including failing to disclose full details of an approach in the Lanka Premier League 2021, Abu Dhabi T10 2021 and CPL 2021.

