CWI announces changes to West Indies Mens squads for the A Team Series in Bangladesh and ODI Series in the UAE

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced changes to the West Indies “A” Team squad currently Bangladesh and the West Indies ODI squad to play the UAE in Sharjah.

For the ongoing “A” Team Series in Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul will travel to Sylhet as cover for fellow left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match series with a lower back injury.

Motie will travel to Dubai ahead of the West Indies’ three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series against the United Arab Emirates at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. He will not play but will receive treatment from the medical staff with the aim of being available for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe which start on 18 June.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, who is presently in Bangladesh with the “A” Team, will replace Motie in the 15-member ODI squad for the series in Sharjah. Experienced batter Johnson Charles has also been called into the ODI squad as a replacement for Devon Thomas. Thomas has been provisionally suspended from playing cricket due to charges brought by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit under the Anti-Corruption codes.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We were forced to make some changes to the squads, and this has presented opportunities for players to come in. Sinclair has been in good form all year and has taken that to the ‘A Team’ series in Bangladesh. Permaul and Charles are experienced players, and they will be able to quickly adapt to the conditions and fit into the environment in Sylhet and Sharjah.”

Haynes added: “Motie is a key part of our plans for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, so we are hopeful he will make a full recovery for that tournament. The decision was taken to have him remain with the squad in Sharjah so he will be closely monitored and receive the best treatment available.”

UPDATED SQUADS

West Indies “A” Squad vs Bangladesh “A”

Joshua DaSilva (Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Tevin Imlach

Akeem Jordan

Brandon King

Jair McAllister

Zachary McCaskie

Kirk McKenzie

Anderson Phillip

Raymon Reifer

Kevin Sinclair

Veersammy Permaul (cover for Gudakesh Motie)

West Indies ODI Squad vs United Arab Emirates

Shai Hope (captain)

Brandon King (vice captain)

Alick Athanaze

Shamarh Brooks

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Johnson Charles

Roston Chase

Dominic Drakes

Kavem Hodge

Akeem Jordan

Keemo Paul

Raymon Reifer

Kevin Sinclair

Odean Smith

MATCH SCHEDULE

West Indies “A” Team vs Bangladesh “A” Team

16-19 May: 1st “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium – Match drawn

23-26 May: 2nd “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium 2 – ongoing

30 May to 2 June: 3rd “Test” at Sylhet International Stadium

ODIs vs United Arab Emirates

4 June: 1st ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

6 June: 2nd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

9 June: 3rd ODI at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

