Ronsford Beaton cleared to resume bowling

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that following an assessment of a remodeled bowling action, Guyanese fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has been cleared to resume bowling in regional and international cricket.

Beaton’s bowling action was assessed by officials at Loughborough University in England, where it was found to be within acceptable limits.

The assessment was required after Beaton’s action was reported back in March by match officials during the West Indies Championship fourth round match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium.

Following this, an assessment was conducted which found his bowling action to be illegal by officials at Loughborough University.

In line with CWI’s approved process for dealing with illegal bowling actions, Beaton underwent remedial work to remodel his action and video footage was sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report which was conducted earlier this month. The fast bowler has subsequently been cleared to resume bowling.

