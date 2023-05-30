Rovman Powell doesn't rule out a return to Tallawahs

While a tension-filled breakdown in contract negotiations led to Rovman Powell departing Jamaica Tallawahs for the 2023 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the talented cricketer says he doesn't rule out a return to his "home" franchise.

In what was deemed a massive blow to the Tallawahs, the West Indies star who captained the franchise to the 2022 CPL Twenty20 (T20) title, was transferred to last season's losing finalists Barbados Royals in exchange for leg spinner Hayden Walsh.

"I don't think it's goodbye or anything along that line. Once things straighten out, hopefully, I'll be back home," Powell, who spent six seasons with the Tallawahs, said during an exclusive interview with the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

"It's a switch that I didn't want to make, to be honest, but a lot of things happened last year even though we won the championship. I was trying to fix it — it was basically me standing up for players against the Jamaica Tallawahs management and it has caused my departure. I can accept that because as the captain, I should be there for my players, and the support that I garnered from players was tremendous," the 29-year-old all-rounder added.

