Coaching problems

Does Darren Sammy not know that the cricketers with whom he has had in-depth conversations had turned their back on West Indies cricket for a better pay day? Does Sammy believe that these cricketers would suddenly make an about-turn and prefer to play for their country again because of a change of heart?

The cricketers are Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

This event could only happen for two reasons: firstly, they’re becoming a bit long in the tooth and are not sure they can retain their places with their franchises, or, secondly, the excitement of their performances is dying and younger international stars are attracting the sponsors. Plus, young Indian cricketers of ability are coming to the fore, and places have to be found for them.

The home crowd is baying for the locals. They’re growing a bit tired of the visitors whose glamour has faded, and are now shouting for their own youth. What has caused this too, is the undeniable fact that the WI stars are no longer playing international cricket; hence they are losing their appeal, if not for all fans, but for some discerning spectators witnessing the waning of their attractiveness.

Consequently, the WI star, well aware of this, will demand to be paid comparable salaries to the Indian Premier League to line up for their home territory. They will see it as their pension, with no allegiance to their country of birth, nor the cricket authorities where they learnt the game and developed their skills to become celebrities.

