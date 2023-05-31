St Kitts & Nevis Patriots announce retentions for 2023

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Patriots have retained are as follows:



EVIN LEWIS

ANDRE FLETCHER

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD

DOMINIC DRAKES

SHELDON COTTRELL

JOSHUA DA SILVA

The Patriots have also brought in Oshane Thomas who was transferred from the Barbados Royals.



The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.

