Aguilleira concerned over low scores in women's regional cricket

FORMER West Indies women’s captain Merissa Aguilleira has described as “disappointing” some of the performances in the recent CG United Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze regional competitions.

Aguilleira was speaking to Newsday on Monday, two days after Barbados completed a sweep of the tournaments in St Kitts.

The ex-West Indies wicketkeeper/batter was an assistant coach for the Red Force Divas, who had mixed results in the competitions. TT were runners-up in the Super50, before finishing in fifth place in the T20 Blaze.

Aguilleira, 37, who was named an honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club last month, said the performances were concerning as these were the tournaments being used to select West Indies players.

The regional side has been struggling to replace the void in quality left by Barbadian Deandra Dottin, who retired in August last year; the injury-plagued Jamaican all-rounder Stafanie Taylor; and Mohammed’s decision to take a break from international cricket.

Aguilleira said, “I was really disappointed with the performances throughout the tournament. The wickets were good enough that the teams could have got good scores, but unfortunately it didn’t happen. You can see there is a lot of development (still) to take place.”

Referencing a recent Brian Lara interview discussing the mental aspect of the game, Aguilleira said, “That is exactly what is lacking in the Caribbean right now – the mental part of the game...When it comes to skills, the girls have a lot of talent.”

Read more at Newsday

0 comments