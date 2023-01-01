Trinbago Knight Riders announce retentions for 2023

The Trinbago Knight Riders have confirmed their Caribbean player retentions ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament gets underway on 16 August with the final taking place on 24 September. There will be matches in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Caribbean players the Knight Riders have retained are as follows:



KIERON POLLARD

ANDRE RUSSELL

SUNIL NARINE

NICHOLAS POORAN

AKEAL HOSEIN

JAYDEN SEALES

The Knight Riders have also secured the services of Dwayne Bravo who will be returning to the franchise from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. They will also have Mark Deyal as part of their setup in 2023 with the batter joining the Knight Riders from the Saint Lucia Kings.



Phil Simmons, TKR Head Coach, said: “We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core. In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR.

“We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023.”



The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the Republic Bank CPL draft show which will be broadcast at the end of June.

