Brandon King scores maiden ODI century as Windies cruise to seven-wicket win over UAE

Brandon King scored his maiden ODI century to lead the West Indies to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates with 88 balls to spare in the opening match of their three-match series at Sharjah on Sunday.

Captain Shai Hope showered praised on his bowlers for the clinical execution in the lop-sided victory.

“There was no hurry. They all bowled well, I can't single out too many, and I was happy with the execution,” he said. “Nice to see Hodge play in West Indies colours now and hopefully we can continue. I don't think there were devils in the surface but credit needs to be given to the bowlers.”

He reserved special praise for the Player of the Match.

“King is an exceptional player and someone who I thought would've scored a lot more runs early in his career. But happy for him. He saw the opportunity to take the game forward and happy to see him get his first hundred today,” said Hope who collected the award for King, who was suffering from cramps.

