West Indies future could be bright

I must congratulate West Indies “A” team skipper Joshua Da Silva on his wonderful performances in Bangladesh. He led his team to a series victory by a convincing one-nil margin from three “Tests” over Bangladesh’s “A” team.

I say convincing because at no time did they look like they were going to lose. There were the inevitable snags along the way that were easily cast aside as a matter of course.

Beating any team on their home soil, where they’re accustomed to playing, demands a competent effort, and Da Silva showed the type of leadership potential to guide them there. While I’m at it, kudos must also be extended to the coach, Rayon Griffith, who fashioned his players into a confident unit to make the opposition struggle and with the purposefulness to fight back from negative situations.

Actually, the cricket played throughout was quite intelligent and gave the West Indians the self-confidence to capture the series.

Apart from his fine captaincy on the field, Da Silva was consistent with the bat, and a few times stepped up when he was called upon to rescue the team and build the score. This helped create winning positions from which one can gain a superior advantage to claim victory.

