King sees Sammy coaching era as 'fresh start'

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Opener Brandon King says he has bought into the "exciting ideas" put forward by the new white-ball management team headed by Darren Sammy, and believes the outlook for the side is a bright one.

The 28-year-old struck a run-a-ball 112 as West Indies beat United Arab Emirates by seven wickets in the opening One-Day International of the three-match series on Sunday.

King said the recent changes in the management unit had resulted in new perspectives in the West Indies approach.

"Change sometimes can be good, it can be bad. I think it depends on how you look at it," the Jamaican said.

"It's a fresh start and they've brought some exciting ideas and ways in which we want to play the game, and I'm very much on board with that.

"So it's looking very positive for the future and hopefully we can continue playing in the way we started in this first game."

