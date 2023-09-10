Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League Fixtures Announced

The 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier (WCPL) League will take place from 31 August to 10 September 2023. There will be an expanded tournament with increased number of matches this year, giving more opportunity for the best players from the West Indies and beyond to showcase their talents in front of the vibrant crowds at the Biggest Party in Sport.

Massy Group has confirmed that they will be returning as title sponsor for the tournament in a three-year deal that renews their commitment to support and grow women’s sport in the region.

In 2023 there will be seven matches played in Barbados and Trinidad. The three teams who will be taking part are the Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The teams will be announced at the end of June with the squads made up of nine senior West Indies players, two emerging West Indies players and four overseas players. The emerging players will be under the age of 21 and chosen from a list provided by Cricket West Indies.

The fixtures for the 2023 tournament are as follows:

Date Teams Venue Thurs 31 Aug Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Kensington Oval, Barbados Sat 2 Sept Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados Sun 3 Sept Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Kensington Oval, Barbados Tues 5 Sept Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinidad Wed 6 Sept Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Trinidad Sat 9 Sept Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Trinidad Sun 10 Sept WCPL Final - 1st place vs 2nd place Trinidad





Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We were delighted with the reception the first WCPL received in 2022 and we cannot wait for the start of an expanded tournament this year. These hugely talented players deserve the best chance to showcase their talents and the WCPL is the perfect stage for this. Women’s cricket is growing rapidly, and it is pleasing for CPL to play a significant part in that growth.”

Dr Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, said: “CWI is committed to greater investment in the growth and development of women’s cricket. Consistent with this is the expansion of the WCPL 2023 to feature more matches and playing across venues in the region. This opportunity for our regional cricketers is invaluable. Additionally, there is no doubt that the spectacle of the tournament will inspire more young female cricketers to take up the sport. It is certainly an exciting time for all parties involved.”

Ambikah Mongroo, Senior Vice President – Massy Group, said: “Last year the Massy Group shared its new Vision - A Global Force For Good, An Investment Holding Company with a Caribbean Heart. This Vision is underpinned by our belief in the unique advantages that the warmth and vitality of our Caribbean identity lends us on the global stage. As Massy celebrates our 100th anniversary in 2023, supporting the WCPL exemplifies what we believe to be truly representative of our Caribbean heart. It’s the passion for the game of cricket, it’s the energy of our Caribbean women and the combination of both to have global reach through the CPL platforms.

