In-form McKenzie wants to build on Bangladesh success

T JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Opener Kirk McKenzie believes confidence was key to his exciting form on West Indies A's recent tour of Bangladesh, and said he was now focused on building on those performances.

The 22-year-old left-hander scored 209 runs at an average of 41 in the three four-day "Tests", hitting 86 in the drawn opener last month before following up with 91 in the second game which the touring side won by three wickets in Sylhet.

"It was similar conditions to the pitches here in Antigua, so it was an easy adjustment for me," McKenzie said.

"I just used the form that I had here [during the Headley-Weekes Trophy] and carried it over."

He continued: "I was just really confident. The ball was coming onto the bat nicely, I was in good positions and it just happened I was scoring fast. I just took that and tried to make the most of it."

Read more at Jamaica Observer

2 comments