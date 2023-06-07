GCB switches Girls U-19 Inter-County to Port Mourant

Persistent rainfall in the city has forced the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to shift the Girls Under-19 Inter-County to Berbice.

The tournament was supposed to bowl off on Tuesday with all matches at the Everest ground. However, rainfall on Tuesday kept the players indoor, forcing the GCB to take the games to the Port Mourant ground.

Three rounds will be played over two days- June 8 and 9.

On the first day, Berbice will play Essequibo from noon, while on the second day, Demerara will take on Essequibo from 09:30h, followed by Berbice versus Demerara from 14:00h.

Additionally, the tournament has been changed from a 30-over to T20.

