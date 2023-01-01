Charles to replace Motie for ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel today announced that Johnson Charles has been named as the replacement for Gudakesh Motie in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament to be played in Zimbabwe, starting on Sunday 18 June.

Left-arm spinner Motie has not recovered from a lower back injury. Charles recently made a return to the West Indies ODI team for the ongoing three match ODI series against United Arab Emirates in Sharjah. He scored 63 in the second match, his 50th ODI appearance, and was named Player of the Match.

Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes said: “We want to wish Motie the best as he continues his rehabilitation. He is one of the players who we expect to feature in West Indies cricket going forward, so we want to see him recover fully so he can participate when called upon.”

Haynes added: “When we discussed the replacement player, we looked at the possibility of another spinner in the squad. However, we felt it was better to go with Charles. He is experienced at the international level, he will add value to the team for what will be a very important tournament. He also has knowledge of the Zimbabwe conditions having played ODI matches there before, so we see him as the right man for the job at this stage.”

West Indies will arrive in Harare on Saturday 10 June, where they will prepare for the 10-team tournament. They have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Zimbabwe, Nepal, Netherlands and the USA.

West Indies face the USA in the opening Group A fixture on Sunday 18 June at Takashinga Cricket Club, followed by Nepal on Thursday 22 June at Harare Sports Club. West Indies meet Zimbabwe on Saturday 24 June at Harare Sports Club. The fourth preliminary match will be against the Netherlands on Monday 26 June.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from the groups progressing to the Super Six stage from Thursday 29 June to Friday 7 July. The teams each play three Super Six matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group. The final will be played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday 9 July. The two finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

FULL SQUAD

Shai Hope (captain)

Rovman Powell (vice captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Yannic Cariah

Keacy Carty

Roston Chase

Johnson Charles

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Keemo Paul

Nicholas Pooran

Romario Shepherd

West Indies Match Schedule

All matches start at 9am local time (3am Eastern Caribbean/2am Jamaica)

Sunday 18 June: v USA at Takashinga Cricket Club

Thursday 22 June: v Nepal at Harare Sports Club

Saturday 24 June: v Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club

Monday 26 June: v Netherlands at Takashinga Cricket Club

