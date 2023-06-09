PCB might postpone West Indies series in 2024 to avoid clash with PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is weighing up options to postpone the home series against West Indies, slated for February and March in 2024, which is clashing with the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PCB has also requested the Emirates Cricket Board to pull back their ILT20 league by 10 days to avoid overlapping.

Pakistan, according to ICC’s FTP, are scheduled to host West Indies for two Tests and three T20Is early next year, which has also been the window for conducting the PSL since 2016.

In the last PSL governing council meeting, it was affirmed that the PCB can “sacrifice” the home series. The board has opened up discussions with several stakeholders now in a bid to have a clear window for the next PSL.

If the PCB conducts the West Indies series after Ramadan, which is after the second week of April, they could face another challenge. With the IPL scheduled for April-May, several West Indies players might be unavailable for the bilateral series in Pakistan.

