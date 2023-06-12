Confident West Indies again on quest for World Cup spot via Qualifier

In a similar fashion to 2018, the West Indies must go through the Qualifier for a 2023 Cricket World Cup ticket.

Just like their last Qualifier campaign, the boys from the Caribbean are tipped not to have everything go their way in Zimbabwe, though they should be confident as one of the top teams at the event.

This confidence comes in abundance for all-rounder Keemo Paul, back in the squad to ensure their campaign succeeds.

The 25-year-old comes off two solid outings against the UAE in his return to ODI cricket, and hopes to flourish in Zimbabwe given the opportunity, all while channelling the challenge of the game at the elite level and the experience of over 50 international appearances under his belt.

“I’ve been out for a while and to come back, I’m just really excited to play some cricket and to perform back amongst my friends, people that I call my second family,” the right-arm quick said.

“I’ve always been a hard worker, but I would say I’ve had to dial in more on specifics and get mentally tough to get back here.

“It was just about speaking to the right people, getting the right motivation, and also motivating myself.”

