Athanaze says being part of a winning team a big confidence boost

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Alick Athanaze's One-Day International (ODI) debut coincided with West Indies' sweep of the three-match series against United Arab Emirates, and the left-hander said entering a winning setup was a major boost for his confidence.

The 24-year-old struck a hasty 65 from 45 deliveries on Friday, helping West Indies to brush aside the hosts by four wickets in the final ODI, after chasing down a modest 185 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"The team did really, really well. One thing the captain [Shai Hope] stressed about is always improving and as you saw right throughout this series, we improved," Athanaze said.

"And not just on the batting but in the fielding as well and in the bowling — in all departments.

