Fifties for Hope, Shepherd but spinners hand WI easy win

WEST INDIES readied themselves for their ICC World Cup qualifying campaign with a convincing 91-run victory over minnows Scotland in their first official warm-up yesterday.

Captain Shai Hope (57) and all-rounder Romario Shepherd (53) struck contrasting half-centuries as West Indies recovered from 45 for four in the 12th over to reach 264 all out in the penultimate over at the Harare Sports Club.

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (4-46) and off-spinner Roston Chase (3-43) then wrecked the Scots’ run chase, the innings collapsing to 173 all out in the 34th over.

Brandon McMullen top-scored with 38 from 54 balls with seven fours, while opener, Matthew Cross, struck a fluent 35 from 37 balls with half-dozen fours and a six, but the resistance ended once Cariah and Chase got stuck in.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments