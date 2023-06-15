Rejuvenated Shepherd ready for WCQs

ALL-ROUNDER ROMARIO Shepherd believes his rest for the recent United Arab Emirates series was pivotal in his preparation for the ICC World Cup qualifiers starting this weekend.

The 28-year-old displayed an early glimpse of form, blasting a swift 53 off 34 deliveries in Tuesday’s opening warm-up, as West Indies easily brushed aside Scotland by 91 runs at the Harare Sports Club here.

“[The rest] was more mentally. When the skipper called me and told me I was going to get an opportunity to take a rest for a couple days, it was really refreshing for me to go home and spend some time with the family,” Shepherd said.

“I really enjoyed those 10 days and to come back here on the grind again, I’m ready.”

