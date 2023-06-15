Dindyal to captain Guyana in CWI Rising Stars U-19 tournament

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has announced a strong national Under-19 team to participate in this year’s Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Regional Under-19 tournament to be played in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from July 2, 2023.

The Junior Selection Panel, led by Chairman Andre Percival, has named a 14-man squad with 10 players returning from last year’s regional tournament where Guyana finished in third place in the Three-Day version. Last year’s tournament did not feature a Super50 format.

The regional tournament this year welcomes the return of the Super50 format which gives players an extended opportunity to showcase their talent.

Outstanding performances during the tournament can ensure players stake a claim for selection in the West Indies Under-19 team that will be selected to participate in next year’s Youth World Cup.

