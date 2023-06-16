Powell, Cariah carry Windies to warm-up win

HARARE, Zimbabwe (CMC) - ” Vice-Captain Rovman Powell and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah got into the groove and powered West Indies to a 114-run win against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second and final series of warm-up matches for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Thursday in Zimbabwe.

Powell slammed 105 from 55 balls and led a brutal assault on the UAE bowling after pacer Muhammad Jawadullah undermined the top-order batting of the Caribbean side before they recovered to reach 374 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs in the 50 overs-a-side match at the Takashinga Cricket Club.

"It's very important to score runs and score runs right before the big show starts," Powell said. "It's the World Cup qualifiers, and it's important to get a little bit of runs under your belt. You know once you score runs, with it comes confidence, and you know it's just to get good preparation going into the qualifiers."

Cariah followed up with a destructive spell of four for 58 from his allotted 10 overs, and West Indies defied an undefeated 122 off 108 balls from Basil Hameed and restricted the Emiratis to 260 for nine from their 50 overs.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

0 comments