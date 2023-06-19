West Indies cruise past USA despite Gajanand's century

West Indies left no doubt as to who is the big brother in the Americas region, coasting past USA in the first ever ODI between the sides in what was also the first ever ODI staged at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

USA were competitive for fits and spurts, but lacked the nous and stamina to maintain pressure for lengthy periods. This became evident early in the first innings after new-ball bowlers Saurabh Netravalkar and Kyle Phillip began with consecutive maidens before two wickets across the next four overs pinned West Indies down at 14 for 2. But a 115-run partnership between Johnson Charles and Shai Hope ensued. It highlighted how badly USA missed key strike weapon Ali Khan, who was forced to sit out while serving the first of a two-match ban.

USA's fielding effort also did not compensate for Khan's absence, as four fairly straightforward chances were shelled across the innings. The first came when Charles was on 12 in the eighth over as a top-edged heave against Phillip swirled behind slip where Steven Taylor was unable to corral a juggling effort and allowed Charles to top-score.

However, West Indies left the door ajar for USA to stay in the match with some self-inflicted wounds. The century stand ended when Hope played a reckless one-handed slap to sweeper cover on 54 to gift a wicket to left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige.

