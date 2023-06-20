Familiarity with conditions a bonus, says Holder

Seasoned all-rounder Jason Holder believes familiarity with conditions here will be critical to navigating the ICC World Cup Qualifiers which bowled off on Sunday.

West Indies opened their campaign with a comfortable 39-run victory over United States, but were forced to rally following a stumbling start in bowler-friendly conditions at the Takashinga Sports Club, recovering from 14 for two in the sixth over to reach 297 all out in the final over.

“It’s tough. Obviously there’s a lot of moisture in the wicket early up. I think if you’re batting first, you just need to be a little more watchful,” said Holder, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match for his counter-attacking 40-ball 56 at number eight.

“There’s a bit of spongy bounce in it (pitch) and there’s obviously a bit of seam movement as well.

