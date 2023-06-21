Conversation with Yohan Blake got Windies' Jermaine Blackwood to take up track training

When viewers tuned in to the JAAA All Comers Meet #3 at the National Stadium on May 20, they would’ve seen a familiar name, albeit in another sport.

In section two of the Men’s 100m, West Indies Test vice-captain, Jermaine Blackwood, took part in his first track meet, running 11.76 to finish seventh. That run, according to the 31-year-old, was just for fun.

Cross-training is a way for athletes to participate in training for one sport to improve aspects of their game in another sport and this is a method Blackwood has started to utilize.

Blackwood says the decision came after a suggestion from his friend and member of the club, 2011 World 100m champion Yohan Blake, after he told Blake he wanted to work on his fitness.

“I reached out to Yohan (Blake) and told him I want to come and do some fitness work and he said I should come to the track and train with his club and, from that day, I haven’t looked back since,” he added.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments