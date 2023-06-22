Tickets now on sale for West Indies Men vs England and West Indies Women vs Ireland

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket lovers can now secure their seats for the much-anticipated West Indies vs England eight-match white ball series in December 2023 and the West Indies Women vs Ireland Women six-match white ball series, starting next week.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced sale of tickets for the men’s three-match CG United One Day International (ODI) Series and five-match T20 International (T20I) Series to be held in Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad. Tickets for the matches in Trinidad will go on sale on Friday 23 July.

Also on sale are tickets for the women’s three-match CG United ODIs and three T20Is at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia. Details on ticket sales for the West Indies vs India Men’s Tests, ODIs and T20Is Series will be announced in the coming days.

For the first time ever, the West Indies are hosting England in the run up to Christmas and tickets are available offering a range of price points and viewing positions to deliver a golden, festive opportunity to see some the best players in the world in action under Caribbean skies. Tickets range from the Platinum seat category with the best and shaded views in each stadium through to affordable Standard seats or Mounds & Grounds entry (Mounds & Grounds not available for Barbados). The much-loved and world-renowned West Indies Party Stands will be confirmed and go on sale in the coming weeks.

Fans can now purchase tickets in their preferred viewing locations from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard, at tickets.windiescricket.com – where they will be able to download tickets securely to their mobile device, or print out their ticket to present for scanning at the stadium entrance. All fans who purchase online will benefit from a 20% discount compared to the venue box office prices. Local West Indian fans will also benefit from further promotions when registering on the Windies Tickets service and purchasing online.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “We are excited to welcome fans to enjoy what will be action-packed series. Visiting fans will get a chance to enjoy the amazing sights and scenes of cricket in the West Indies as the home fans will again create that unique and vibrant atmosphere which is only seen at cricket in the Caribbean.”

Warne added: “We believe tickets for the England series will form the perfect gift for the pre-Christmas period, so we anticipate thousands of cricket lovers snapping up the seats in the coming weeks. With the expected large crowds, we’re providing an early Christmas gift of the online discount to encourage fans to make their purchases early and to guarantee their tickets.”

The women’s series will run from 26 June to 8 July as the West Indies Women’s only home fixture in 2023. The three CG United ODIs comprise West Indies’ third fixture in the ICC Women’s Championship where they are pushing for a top five position to qualify automatically for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2025. Fans in St. Lucia will hope to see local West Indies Rising Stars players Zaida James and Qiana Joseph who have both recently broken through into the West Indies Women’s senior squad.

Fans can purchase their tickets online and in advance for just US$6 (EC$16 equivalent), saving 20% on the box office ticket prices. Fans who purchase through the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard. The stadium box office will be open on the day of each match for fans wishing to purchase physical tickets at a price of EC$20/US$7.50.

Warne added: “We’re excited that St. Lucia is hosting the only West Indies Women’s home Series in 2023, especially with the new generation of young players coming through including exciting local talent from St Lucia. With promotional online ticket prices and the free ticket offer from West Indies official sponsor Mastercard, we’re encouraging local fans to come out and support the West Indies Women with the same noise and colour that St. Lucian fans generated during the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018. We hope West Indies fans rally to support the Maroon Warriors as they push for points to qualify automatically for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.”

MATCH SCHEDULES

West Indies Men v England Men

CG United One Day Internationals

Sunday 3 December: 1st CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica)

Wednesday 6 December: 2nd CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua – 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica)

Saturday 9 December: 3rd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados - 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica)

T20 Internationals

Tuesday 12 December: 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Thursday 14 December: 2nd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

Saturday 16 December: 3rd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

Tuesday 19 December: 4th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Thursday 21 December: 5th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

• matches in Grenada start at 1:30pm (12:30pm Jamaica)

• matches in Barbados and Trinidad start at 4pm (3pm Jamaica)

West Indies Women v Ireland Women

(at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

Monday 26 June: 1st CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica)

Wednesday 28 June: 2nd CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica)

Saturday 1 July: 3rd CG United ODI – 3pm (2pm Jamaica)

Tuesday 4 July: 1st T20I

Thursday 6 July: 2nd T20I

Saturday 8 July: 3rd T20I

• T20Is start at 5pm (4pm Jamaica)

