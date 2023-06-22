Roland Holder, describes India as peculiar in making arrangements for Caribbean tour

Senior Manager for Cricket West Indies (CWI), Roland Holder, has described India as “very peculiar in making their arrangements” after confirming that they have yet to confirm when they will arrive for their tour of the West Indies set to start on July 12 with the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica.

The tourists will first fly to Barbados before being chartered to Dominica for the first Test. The series will consist two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is from July 12 to August 13.

Holder, speaking on the Mason & Guest radio show on Tuesday, says India has yet to confirm when they will be arriving for the tour.

“They are still working through their flight options but they are anticipating arriving on July 1,” said Holder.

“It varies from country to country,” he said about teams communicating their plans for tours quickly.

