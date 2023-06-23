Robert Samuels appointed Interim Head Coach for West Indies Womens Team

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the appointment of Robert Samuels as the Interim Head Coach for the West Indies Women’s team for the upcoming CG United One Day International (ODI) Series and West Indies T20 International (T20I) series against Ireland in St. Lucia.

Samuels, a former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman, played six Test matches and eight ODIs in addition to 106 first-class matches and 77 List A matches. His most recent role was as an Assistant Coach with the West Indies Women team.

Speaking on Samuels’ appointment, CWI’s High Performance Manager Graeme West said: “Robert brings continuity and stability to get the team through this period. He has great knowledge of the players and the women’s game in general and strong knowledge of the support staff, so it’s almost a seamless transition with Robert coming in as Interim Head Coach. He has his own ideas and is trying to implement them now as Interim Head Coach as opposed to assistant coach. He has made a good impact and start over the last few days and I’m sure it will continue throughout the series.”

The Interim Assistant Coaches are former West Indies spin bowler, Ryan Austin and Steve Liburd, the former Leeward Islands batsman and captain. Liburd is the Head Coach of the West Indies Women's U19 Rising Stars.

The West Indies 18-member squad is presently at a training camp at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia where they are preparing to face Ireland Women in the three-match CG United ODI Series which starts on Monday June 26. ​ This will be followed by the three-match T20I Series from July 4 to 8.

The matches are West Indies Women’s only home fixture in 2023. ​ The three CG United ODIs comprise West Indies’ third fixture in the ICC Women’s Championship where they are pushing to win points to achieve a top five position to qualify automatically for the ICC 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Match tickets are available online from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard - Tickets.windiescricket.com - ​ at a discounted price of US$6/EC$16 (USS3/EC$7.50 children and seniors) compared to the match day box office price of US$7.50/EC$20 (US$3.75/EC$10 for children and seniors).

Match Schedule – All matches played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia.

CG United ODI Series:

Monday 26 June: 1st CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

Wednesday 28 June: 2nd CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

Saturday 1 July: 3rd CG United ODI – 3pm (2pm Jamaica Time)

West Indies T20I Series:

Tuesday 4 July: 1st T20I

Thursday 6 July: 2nd T20I

Saturday 8 July: 3rd T20I

All matches start at 5pm Eastern Caribbean Time (4pm Jamaica Time)

0 comments