Lead Selector Sarwan: Were trying to groom players from early

Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel of the Guyana Cricket Board Ramnaresh Sarwan said the rationale behind contracting a group of young players in the Guyana Harpy Eagles set-up for the 2023-2024 season is to allow them the opportunity to cultivate a professional mindset and attitude from an early age.

Following the Cricket West Indies Professional Cricketers Draft on Thursday, the Harpy Eagles 15-man was announced, boasting six players under the age of 25, two of whom are currently part of the national Under-19 team.

“We’re trying to groom players from early,” Sarwan told News Room Sport on Thursday evening.

“This is not to say that we’re overlooking the senior players- they can still be selected to play. But, this is about giving young players an opportunity to grow, which in turn will help us to have a solid core going forward.”

