West Indies/Ireland to be first-ever televised Womens Series in the Caribbean

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that the West Indies vs Ireland Women’s Series will be the first ever televised Women’s Series in the Caribbean. Starting in St. Lucia on 26 June, the full six-match Series will be broadcast exclusively live on Flow Sports, FanCode, BT Sport, ESPN, SuperSport and Sky New Zealand This groundbreaking broadcast is the result of CWI’s strategy to continue to increase investment into women’s cricket development and expanding the audience for the women’s game. ​ The enhanced multi-camera coverage with commentary and graphics will be produced by our host broadcast partners, Whisper TV.

The West Indies, led by allrounder Hayley Matthews, face Ireland in three CG United One Day Internationals, West Indies’ third ICC Women’s Championship fixture, as the team seek to win points towards automatic qualification for the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2025. The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will host the CG United ODI Series and the three-match T20 Internationals (T20I) Series to follow. ​ ​

West Indies’ experienced captain, ​ Hayley Matthews welcomed the news of the live broadcast. She said: ​ “It’s a huge step for us in the West Indies. It means a lot to us that CWI is implementing this investment to improve the coverage. Fans can now better watch and enjoy our cricket, as we move in the right direction for women’s cricket in the Caribbean.”

Dominic Warne, CWI Commercial Director said: “It will be an historic moment when a full West Indies Women’s Home Series is broadcast live for the first time in the Caribbean. This is a great step forward for women’s cricket in the West Indies, for fans and our partners across the region. It’s a major investment to support the development of women’s cricket and we know that fans will be delighted to be able to watch a high-quality production on their TVs and mobile devices.”

Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the six match Series exclusively live on BT Sport. The Series will also be broadcast live in India on FanCode and in New Zealand with Sky Sport. SuperSport will broadcast the matches in sub-Saharan Africa, with ESPN streaming live in the USA. For all other countries, fans can watch exclusively on the WindiesCricket YouTube channel.

For fans who can get to the games in St. Lucia, tickets are available from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard - Tickets.windiescricket.com - for at a discounted price of US$6/EC$16 (USS3/EC$7.50 children and seniors) compared to the match day box office price of US$7.50/EC$20 (US$3.75/EC$10 for children and seniors).

West Indies vs Ireland Women’s Series: Official Broadcasters

Caribbean – Flow Sports

India - FanCode ​

New Zealand - Sky New Zealand

UK - BT Sport

Sub-Sahara Africa- SuperSport

USA- ESPN (streaming)

All other countries – WindiesCricket YouTube Channel

Match Schedule – All matches played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia.

CG United ODI Series:

Monday 26 June: 1st CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

Wednesday 28 June: 2nd CG United ODI – 10am (9am Jamaica Time)

Saturday 1 July: 3rd CG United ODI – 3pm (2pm Jamaica Time)

West Indies T20I Series:

Tuesday 4 July: 1st T20I

Thursday 6 July: 2nd T20I

Saturday 8 July: 3rd T20I

All T20I matches start at 5pm Eastern Caribbean Time (4pm Jamaica Time)

