Matthews ton leads West Indies Women to ODI series lead

GROS ISLET, St. Lucia- The West Indies Women took a 1-0 lead in the three-match CG United One Day International series, defeating Ireland by 58 runs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia.

Winning the toss and batting first, Captain Hayley Matthews led the West Indies scoring, striking her fourth ODI century 109 (107), while Stafanie Taylor notched her 40th half-century 55 (68) and Chinelle Henry brought up her maiden ODI fifty in 38 deliveries as the West Indies posted 297/6 in their 50 overs. Cara Murray was the pick of the Irish bowlers, with figures of 10-0-60-3.

Matthews then returned with the ball to scalp 10-0-53-3 while Afy Fletcher 10-0-49-2 and Qiana Joseph 10-0-53-2 assisted as the West Indies spun the Irish batter into a web. Ireland reached 238/9 in their fifty overs, Gaby Lewis 83 (100) and skipper Laura Delany 40 (53) were their top run-getters.

Full scorecard here

The teams meet again on Wednesday for the second CG United ODI. First ball is at 10am Eastern Caribbean, 9am Jamaica time.

Match tickets are available online from the Windies Tickets service, presented by Mastercard - Tickets.windiescricket.com - at a discounted price of US$6/EC$16 (USS3/EC$7.50 children and seniors) with tickets available on the day at the box office at a price of US$7.50/EC$20 (US$3.75/EC$10 for children and seniors).

For fans unable to get to the games in St. Lucia, the CG United ODI Series will be exclusively live on Flow Sports in the Caribbean and on BT Sport in the UK & Ireland. The matches will also be shown around the world on FanCode (India), ESPN+ (USA), Sky NZ (NZ), SuperSport (sub-Saharan Africa) and in all other countries on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

