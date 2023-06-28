PM: West Indies defeat 'worst match ever'

The Prime Minister, an avid supporter of West Indies cricket, was disappointed by the performance of the regional team in a match against The Netherlands on Monday which saw West Indies defeated at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

The result came as a shock to some as Netherlands is an ICC associate member along with other countries where cricket is still developing. Full members, like West Indies, have a rich cricket history and have been playing cricket at a higher level for the past 100 years. Australia, England and India are some of the other full member nations.

Dr Rowley has voiced his opinions on West Indies cricket for years, along with other regional leaders like St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and former Grenada prime minister Dr Keith Mitchell.

“Today I saw THE WORST CRICKET MATCH ever played by a West Indies team,” Rowley wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“This amateurish demoralizing embarrassment has to stop. Playing for West Indies requires a desire to fight, to believe, to win. To saunter through to defeat is unacceptable.

Read more at Newsday

0 comments