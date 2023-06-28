Kevin Sinclair to replace injured Cariah at World Cup Qualifier

Guyanese all-rounder Kevin Sinclair will replace the injured Yannic Cariah in the West Indies squad at the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Johnny Grave, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI), announced on Tuesday evening.

Grave spoke on a Barbadian radio programme, Mason and Guest, and noted that Sinclair is currently on his way to Zimbabwe.

The 23-year-old was recently recalled to the West Indies 50-over squad for the tour in the United Arab Emirates and took 4-24 in his lone match.

His recall came from an impressive season for the Guyana Harpy Eagles and the West Indies A in Bangladesh.

